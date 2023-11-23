12 shops gutted in fire in UP's Etawah

No casualties were reported in the incident that took place on Wednesday night.

Fire tenders were sent to the site after people reported the fire in the market area. It took fire-fighters two hours to control the blaze that gutted 12 shops, the official said.

It seems a short circuit led to the fire, according to SDM (Sadar) Vikram Raghav.

Rice, fruits and vegetables worth lakhs of rupees kept in boxes and sacks in these shops were destroyed in the fire, Raghav said, adding that the exact loss will be ascertained after taking information from traders.

