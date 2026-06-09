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12-year-old girl injured after being pushed from building, molestation attempt

A case has now been registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the accused has been arrested

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 07:45 pm IST
PTI |
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A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured after a man allegedly pushed her from a residential building in Khammam district following an alleged attempt to sexually assault her, police said on Tuesday.

A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured after a man allegedly pushed her from a residential building in Khammam district following an alleged attempt to sexually assault her(Representative Image)

The incident occurred on June 6 and the accused (49), who resides in the same building, was arrested, they said.

Also Read I Chandigarh: 19-year-old youth acquitted in rape case as victim turns hostile

According to police, they got information about a girl falling from the fourth floor of a residential building.

She was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Upon regaining consciousness on Monday, the girl said a person tried to molest her and "pushed" her from the corner of the fourth floor.

Also Read I Ludhiana: Repeat offender arrested for sodomising, killing 14-year-old, say cops

 
sexual assault eye injury victim
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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