12-year-old girl injured after being pushed from building, molestation attempt

A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured after a man allegedly pushed her from a residential building in Khammam district following an alleged attempt to sexually assault her, police said on Tuesday.

A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured after a man allegedly pushed her from a residential building in Khammam district following an alleged attempt to sexually assault her(Representative Image)

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The incident occurred on June 6 and the accused (49), who resides in the same building, was arrested, they said.

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According to police, they got information about a girl falling from the fourth floor of a residential building.

She was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Upon regaining consciousness on Monday, the girl said a person tried to molest her and "pushed" her from the corner of the fourth floor.

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{{^usCountry}} A case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the accused was arrested, a senior police official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the accused was arrested, a senior police official said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Asked about the health condition of the girl, another police official said the girl is stated to be out of danger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asked about the health condition of the girl, another police official said the girl is stated to be out of danger. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further, the police said a week before the incident, the girl's mother had informed a local resident that the accused had attempted to molest her daughter, though she had not filed any complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, the police said a week before the incident, the girl's mother had informed a local resident that the accused had attempted to molest her daughter, though she had not filed any complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read I Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting 10-year-old {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read I Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting 10-year-old {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further investigation is on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation is on. {{/usCountry}}

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