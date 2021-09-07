Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 13 Bangladesh nationals in NIA net for trafficking
india news

13 Bangladesh nationals in NIA net for trafficking

The case was registered in June in Bengaluru against the 13 accused, based on a raid conducted by the police at a rented house where seven women and one child of Bangladeshi nationality were rescued from the custody of four human traffickers, a NIA official said.
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:16 AM IST
The women arriving from Bangladesh were then confined in rented accommodations and subjected to sexual exploitation, according to an official. (Representational picture)

The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed a charge sheet before a special court in Bengaluru against 13 Bangladeshi nationals for their alleged involvement in trafficking women and children from the neighboring country after illegally crossing over to India, an official said.

Rafik, Sobuj Shaik, Mohammed Rafikdul Islam Ridoy, Rakibul Islam, Mohammed Babu Molla, Mohammed Alami Hossein, Mohammed Dalim, Hossain Azim, Mohammed Jamal, Enamul Haque Shuzan, Mohammed Ruhul Amin, Riday Islam, and Mohammed Milon Biswas — all Bangladeshi nationals — have been charged with sections of the IPC, the Foreigners Act, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the NIA official said.

The case was registered in June in Bengaluru against the 13 accused, based on a raid conducted by the police at a rented house where seven women and one child of Bangladeshi nationality were rescued from the custody of four human traffickers, a NIA official said.

The NIA took over the case and found that the 13 charge-sheeted accused had illegally crossed over to India from Bangladesh, the official of the premier investigation agency said. They were luring women from Bangladesh and trafficking them to India with the promise of jobs, the NIA official added.

RELATED STORIES

The women were then confined in rented accommodations and subjected to sexual exploitation, the official said. The accused had also forged identity cards and used these forged documents to obtain Indian identity documents such as Aadhaar card, PAN card among others for themselves and their victims, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in this case is on, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the government have directed the state police to maintain a strict vigil on the

illegal immigrants and the overstayed foreign nationals, and action should be taken against those involved in anti-social and anti-national activities, said Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, after taking part at a one day state-level senior Police Officers Conference here, the minister said, “A direction had been issued to the police to maintain a separate register on the foreign nationals, in their respective police stations, and maintain a strict vigil on their activities”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

It’s back to school for students of classes 6-8

BJP impresses in Urban Local Body polls, wins 35 seats in Belagavi

11 contacts of Nipah victim symptomatic: Kerala govt

Experts question govt nod to Ganesh festival
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP