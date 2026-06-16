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13 Bangladeshis living illegally in Gurugram caught, deportation to follow: Police

Police said an ongoing identification drive is aimed at identifying people residing illegally and does not cover Indian citizens and foreigners with valid documents

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 12:36 pm IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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At least 13 undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants, working as daily wagers in Gurugram without valid travel or residency documents, have been detained during an ongoing special verification drive, police said on Tuesday, adding their deportation process was being initiated.

Police said a special identification drive will continue. (X)

Deputy police commissioner Hitesh Yadav said a crime branch team carried out searches based on intelligence inputs. “During the operation, officers checked the identities and citizenship status of individuals living at construction sites and informal settlements, and identified 13 people who allegedly failed to produce valid documents to establish their legal stay in India,” Yadav said.

Yadav said that documents of Bangladeshi citizenship were seized during the verification, which established their nationality.

Police said one of the 13 told their interrogators that they entered India illegally through the Kaliaganj border in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district with the help of transnational agents on both sides of the international border.

Yadav said they have been working as daily wagers in Gurugram, and the deportation process would be initiated as per the law.

 
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