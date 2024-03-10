 13 injured as wave topples floating bridge in Kerala's Varkala beach. Video | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / 13 injured as wave topples floating bridge in Kerala's Varkala beach. Video

13 injured as wave topples floating bridge in Kerala's Varkala beach. Video

PTI |
Mar 10, 2024 08:24 AM IST

Kerala: 13 injured as wave topples floating bridge in Varkala beach

Thirteen people, including two children, were injured in an accident at Varkala beach on Saturday after a huge wave toppled the floating bridge they were standing on, police said.

Several were injured in Kerala as a wave overturned a floating bridge at Varkala Beach.(PTI)
Several were injured in Kerala as a wave overturned a floating bridge at Varkala Beach.(PTI)

A Varkala police station officer said 13 people were injured in the accident. A handrail of the bridge also broke under the impact of the wave.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The injured are being treated at the Mission Hospital and the Government Medical College, the officer said.

ALSO READ- Who was Sidharthan? Why did the Kerala CM recommend a CBI probe into his death?

None of the injured are in critical condition. A 14-year-old girl, however, is under observation, he added.

Watch Kerala's Varkala beach incident video here

The officer said there was a high tide due to adverse weather conditions and the floating bridge does not usually remain open to the public in such situations.

However, it was not closed this time, he said.

ALSO READ- Centre dismisses Kerala’s request to borrow additional 19,370 crore

As the people standing on the floating bridge were wearing life jackets, they could be brought back to shore quickly without any loss of life, the police said.

The incident occurred around 5 pm, they added.

Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.

Get Current Updates on India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On