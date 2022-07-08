13 killed, several hurt in Amarnath cloudburst

At least 13 people were killed and six others were injured as a cloudburst near the cave shrine of Amarnath in Kashmir triggered flash floods on Friday evening, officials said. A rescue operation was being conducted with nearly 40 pilgrims still missing, the officials said.

The cloudburst struck around 5.30pm amid heavy rainfall, the officials said. The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging 25 tents and three langars (community kitchens) where the pilgrims are served food, they said.

Personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, six teams of the Army, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were engaged in the rescue operation, officials said.

“Some langars and tents have come under cloud burst/flash floods at Holy Cave. Two deaths reported. Rescue operation by Police, NDRF and SFs in progress. Injured being airlifted for treatment. Situation under control,” Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar tweeted soon after the incident.

Officials later said the deaths were likely to rise.

Haseeb-ur-Rehman, director general of the state disaster response force, said 13 bodies had been recovered from the site. “Among the dead, 11 are women and two men. Six people were injured, including three SDRF jawans, who sustained minor injuries.”

The number of missing persons could only be confirmed after sunrise, Rehman said. “Rescue operations are still going on due to darkness, the rescue teams are using torches to search people,” he said.

Speaking to ANI, NDRF chief Atul Karwal said, “One NDRF team is always deployed near the holy cave, it immediately engaged in the rescue work. One more team has been deployed and another is on its way.”

Three people have been rescued so far, Karwal said.

Teams of SDRFfrom Baltal and Pahalgam base camps were also being rushed to the area, a senior officer said.

Expressing anguish over the loss of lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said all assistance was being provided to the victims.

“Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected,” he tweeted.

Union home minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, directed central forces and the Union territory’s administration to ensure swift rescue operations.

Shah said that he has spoken to J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to take stock of the situation. “NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work. Saving people’s lives is our priority. I wish all the devotees well,” he tweeted.

Sinha said he is closely monitoring the situation and instructed all concerned to provide necessary assistance to the pilgrims.

“Deeply pained by unfortunate incident of cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji holy cave, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Rescue operation by NDRF, SDRF, BSF, Army, JKP & Shrine board admin is in progress,” he tweeted.

“The CRPF is engaged in rescue & relief operations and helping the pilgrims. ALH Choppers pressed into action for rescue of injured,” Sinha said.

The administration has suspended the pilgrimage “till the situation returns to normal”, ITBP spokesperson PRO Vivek Kumar Pandey said.

“Looking at the hazard level, the Amarnath Yatra has been halted temporarily due to the area being inundated. If the weather remains normal and makeshift arrangements are made, then the yatra can be resumed tomorrow,” Pandey said.

The UT administration has also set up a helpline for the yatra.

The administration and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board gave out four telephone numbers where people can get information about the cloudburst. “Helpline numbers for Amarnath Yatra:NDRF: 011-23438252 011-23438253Kashmir Divisional Helpline: 0194-2496240Shrine Board Helpline: 0194-2313149,” the public relations department of the government and the SASB tweeted from their respective handles.

Officials said that the rains have stopped and information about the damage in nearby areas was being gathered.

All hospitals in the area have been put on high alert, including the base hospital at Baltal.

“We are ready to meet any eventuality and all the hospitals in Ganderbal have been activated. Director of health Kashmir has also reached Baltal,” Ganderbal chief medical officer Dr Afroza Shah.

Nearly 100,000 pilgrims have visited the shrine since the yatra began from Nunwan in Pahalgam of south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Baltal camp in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on June 30. The yatra was suspended on Tuesday due to inclement weather, and resumed again on Wednesday.

Expressing condolences, former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the reports of loss of precious lives coming in from the site of the cloud burst near the Amarnath Cave. My condolences to the loved ones of the deceased & prayers for those injured in the aftermath of the flash floods.”

Peoples Democratic Party president Mebooba Mufti tweeted, “Saddened & shocked to know about the tragic cloudburst accident near the Amarnath cave. Deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.”

With agency inputs