13-year-old girl gang raped in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, two men booked

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 09:42 IST

Two men have been arrested in the case of sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl in Isanagar of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The girl was allegedly raped and murdered on Friday, later her body was recovered from a sugarcane field in Isanagar.

Satyendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri said the men have been booked under offences of murder and gang rape and strict action will be taken against them under the National Security Act (NSA).

Kumar said that the postmortem report of the minor confirmed it was a case of rape.

“Body of a 13-year-old was found from a sugarcane field in Isanagar. An FIR has been registered. Post mortem report has confirmed rape. Two men Santosh Yadav and Sanjay Gautam have been arrested and sent to jail,” Kumar told reporters on Saturday.

The SP added that the men have been booked under Section 302 (murder) and Section 376 (D) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

