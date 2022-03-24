139 deaths reported in police ‘encounters’ from April 2021 to March 2022: Centre

New Delhi: As many as 139 deaths have been reported in “encounters” between April 2021 and March 2022 with no prosecution against the police personnel, Union minister Nityanand Rai told Rajya Sabha. Rai said this in response to Communist Party of India lawmaker Binoy Viswam’s question.

Jammu and Kashmir registered the highest number of such deaths (38) followed by Chhattisgarh (28). As many as 169 such incidents were reported between April 2016 and March 2017, 155 in 2017-2018, and 156 in 2018- 2019. There was a marginal decrease in such deaths during the Covid pandemic with 112 reported in 2019-2020 and 82 in 2020-2021.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recommended disciplinary action in one case in Assam in 2018. “In 107 reported cases of deaths in police encounters in the last five years, the NHRC has recommended compensation of ₹7,16,50,000,” said Rai in his written reply.

Over the last year, 24 such cases were registered out of which nine have been disposed of. The highest number of deaths in police firings has been registered in Assam. This month, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who heads the home department, asked police to be strict against criminals and even shoot them in their legs if they try to flee from custody or attack them.

