14 die as rain batters Uttar Pradesh, officials say toll may rise

LUCKNOW: At least 14 people, including three children, were killed and several injured in separate rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, state relief department officials confirmed.

“Several incidents of kuccha houses caving in due to heavy showers have been reported across the state since Wednesday night. Around 14 deaths were reported in these incidents till Thursday evening, as per information provided by the respective districts magistrates. The information is being compiled and districts officials have been directed to ensure proper medical treatment to the injured and monetary relief to the kin of the deceased,” said Ranvir Prasad, relief commissioner of UP.

As many as seven deaths were reported from Prayagraj and Pratapgarh districts. A 55-year-old woman, identified as Anita, died when a mud wall caved in and fell on her at Muthiaganj in Prayagraj on Thursday morning. A mud house collapsed at Semra Veerbhanpur village in Mauaima area of Prayagraj, causing the death of 49-year-old Rammurat Yadav. In a similar incident, two people were injured at Bongi village in Ghoorpur area of the district.

Ramzan Ali, 18, died while four of his family members sustained serious injuries when their house collapsed at Reri village in Jethwara area of Pratapgarh due to heavy rain. At Lauli village in the district, 65-year-old Kalawati died when her house collapsed on Thursday morning. Another woman, 67-year-old Urmila Devi, succumbed to her injuries she sustained when her mud house collapsed at Gehrichak village of Kandhai in Pratapgarh.

Meanwhile, three members of a family died in two incidents of wall collapse in Jaunpur. In Saraikhani village, Bharat Lal Jaiswal, 38, his wife Gulaba Devi, 34, daughter Sakshi, 10, sister-in-law Rekha Devi, 45, and niece Kajal, 12, got trapped under the debris when the wall of their kutcha house collapsed. Local residents rushed them to the hospital where Jaiswal, Gulabo Devi and Sakshi were declared brought dead. Two others of the family were being treated for their injuries.

In Ramsanehi Ghat area of Barabanki, two people were killed after a mud house collapsed. Deaths were also reported from Ayodhya, Sitapur and Kaushambi districts.

“The toll due to rain-related incidents could rise in the next 24 hours,” said Prasad.

