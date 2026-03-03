14 injured in protests against Khamenei’s killing in Kashmir

Srinagar: At least 14 people, including six security personnel, were injured on the second day of protests that erupted in Jammu and Kashmir following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli attack, officials said. An injured Shiite Muslim woman is taken to medical help during a protest against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) (AP)

Authorities have imposed restrictions to curb people’s movement, shut down education institutes and throttled mobile internet speeds in the Union territory as precautionary measures.

According to officials, 75 rallies were held at various places in the Kashmir Valley, while a few demonstrations were held in the Jammu region as well. In Srinagar, authorities sealed the Lal Chowk with barricades, a day after the city centre witnessed massive protests against the killing of Khameini, officials said. Security deployments were increased throughout the region with additional deployments of police and paramilitary personnel in sensitive areas, they added.

Amid the increased restrictions, multiple protests broke out in parts of the Valley, including in Bemina, Jehangir Chowk, Shalteng and Gund Hassibhat areas of Srinagar; Budgam; and Pattan.

Also Read | Srinagar: J&K students urge PM’s intervention to relocate Indian students from Iran

While most of the protests were by and large peaceful, clashes erupted at a few places, officials said, adding that 14 people –– eight protestors and six security forces personnel –– were injured during these clashes in the Valley.

“There were minor protests in some areas like in Bemina and Shalteng in Srinagar and some of them were contained using tear gas shells. Mild protests were also witnessed in Budgam,” a police officer aware of the details said on anonymity.

Thousands took to the streets across the country on Sunday to mourn the Shia leader’s death. On Monday, Opposition leaders in Karnataka said that processions held in support of Khamenei should not be permitted in the state.

“Khamenei was a dictator. There was internal rebellion against him. Atrocities were committed against women there. Thousands of people were shot dead. Despite this, in many places in India, including Bengaluru, Muslims have protested in favour of Khamenei,” BJP leader and LoP in the Karnataka assembly R Ashoka said.