14 MLAs disqualified, Karnataka Speaker blunts BJP’s pre-emptive strike

Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Sunday ordered the disqualification of 14 Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) rebel lawmakers who tried to exit the assembly that led to the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy government over the past week.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s BS Yediyurappa was appointed the chief minister on Thursday and decided to prove his majority in the assembly on Monday, two days before the deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Vala is to expire.

BS Yediyurappa is widely seen to have an edge at Monday’s floor test and Sunday’s disqualification order will not really alter the numbers in the assembly when Yediyurappa stands in the assembly for the headcount on Monday. The BJP has 105 MLAs and can count on one more lawmaker’s support. The Congress-JD(S) coalition that lost power in the trust vote on Tuesday got only 99 votes.

Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s disqualification order does, however, end any possibility that some of the 14 rebels could be persuaded by the Congress-JDS team to change their mind at a later date and vote against the freshly minted chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

This had been the game plan in the Congress-JD(S) coalition, a person familiar with the matter said.

It helped that Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had disqualified three rebels last week and kept disqualification petitions for others pending. This was a message to the 14 that they too would be disqualified from returning to the assembly for its remaining term if they did not fall in line.

The BJP had hoped to end this spell of uncertainty around the stability of the Yediyurappa government by moving a motion to sack Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Monday. The motion, according to the law and rules, would have to be taken up only after a minimum of 14 days but the request would have stripped the Speaker of most of his powers. Effectively, once such a motion is moved, a speaker can’t disqualify anyone.

And the BJP had the numbers to vote against the Speaker. Only a simple majority is needed.

The new speaker from the BJP could have rejected the disqualification petitions and accepted the resignations, allowing Yediyurappa to appoint them as ministers even before they contest elections.

It is this outcome that Ramesh Kumar, who had been holding on to the resignation letters and disqualification petitions against the 14 rebels for more than a fortnight, averted when he fast-tracked his decision.

At his Press conference to announce his decision, Ramesh Kumar alluded to the BJP plan to proceed against him and stressed that he had been impartial all the way.

‘Let me see when no trust motion is brought against me,’ the speaker said after announcing the disqualification of 14 legislators; 11 of them from the Congress.

‘This cannot be a drama or manipulation or under pressure. I have been consistently behaving in a manner that a gentleman ought to behave,’ the speaker said, insisting that he had stuck to the timeline he had set for himself.

