A Delhi court has taken fresh cognizance of a 14-year-old case that involved a magnetic bomb explosion on an Israeli embassy car in Delhi as part of an alleged conspiracy by Iranian suspects, observing that the material collected during the investigation was sufficient to establish that “it was an act of terror”.

The bomb attached to a car exploded near the embassy. more less

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However, the lawyer for the sole accused named in the case, Delhi-based freelance journalist Syed Mohammad Ahmed Kazmi contended that the law does not allow a second congnizance. He also questioned the timing of the latest decision, suggesting that it could be linked to renewed hostilities between Iran and Israel and its ally US.

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The case dates back to February 13, 2012, when a magnetic explosive device was attached to the rear of an Israeli embassy Innova car by a motorcycle rider at about 3.15 pm at Aurangzeb Road (now Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road). It exploded seconds later, injuring Tal Yehoshua Koren, the wife of an Israeli diplomat, and her driver. The attack was suspected to have been planned and carried out by four Iranian nationals: Houshang Afsar Irani, Mohammad Reza Abolghasemi, Seyed Ali Mahdiansadr and Sedaghatzadeh Masoud. The four had managed to flee from India and Interpol red notices were issued against them. Similar attacks took place in Georgia and Bangkok that week with the same accused individuals under radar in those countries.

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{{^usCountry}} The special cell arrested Kazmi on March 6, 2012, for allegedly conspiring with the Iranians and receiving money from them. A charge sheet was filed against him in July 2012 under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act, and sections related to attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy of the IPC. Four Iranians were named as suspects, bit not in the accused column of the charge sheet. In a request sent to sent to Iran in 2012, the investigators had mentioned that the Iranian suspects were linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). However, the military branch was not named in the charge sheet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The special cell arrested Kazmi on March 6, 2012, for allegedly conspiring with the Iranians and receiving money from them. A charge sheet was filed against him in July 2012 under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act, and sections related to attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy of the IPC. Four Iranians were named as suspects, bit not in the accused column of the charge sheet. In a request sent to sent to Iran in 2012, the investigators had mentioned that the Iranian suspects were linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). However, the military branch was not named in the charge sheet. {{/usCountry}}

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A chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) took cognizance of the charge sheet in August 2012. However, the Supreme Court set aside that cognizance on October 19, 2012, saying that a magistrate did not have the powers to take cognizance of a case arising from the scheduled offences under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act. It held that only a special court designed under the NIA Act can do so. The apex court also granted statutory bail to Kazmi.

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In the fresh order on November 19, special judge under the NIA Act at Rouse Avenue Courts, took cognizance under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (causing hurt), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the UAPA and Explosive Substances Act.

“...having perused the entire material on record, this court is of the considered opinion that the CFSL report, the statements of witnesses…and the facts discovered during investigation, are sufficient to hold at this stage that a criminal offence namely a terrorist act did take place, in pursuance of a conspiracy,” the special court noted.

The court also rejected Kazmi’s argument to drop the proceedings on the ground that the earlier cognizance had been rendered invalid by the top court. Baliga ruled the special court was competent to take cognizance afresh and that doing so would not amount to double cognizance.

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To be sure, the cognizance does not mean Kazmi is guilty of charges. The arguments on framing of charges have now been scheduled for December 7. Kazmi is currently out on bail.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, who represents Kazmi, told HT: “We will challenge this special court decision in the high court. The law is clear in this regard: there cannot be a second cognizance. Here, the Supreme Court had already set aside the cognizance taken by the magistrate.”

He added that a criminal reference to decide on certain issues in this case is already pending in the Delhi High Court, and the special court should have awaited its decision.

Questioning the timing, Pracha said: “Why after so many years? The only thing that has changed (since 2012) is that now there are hostilities between Iran and Israel-America.”

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