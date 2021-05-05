14-day lockdown begins in Odisha: Check out details here

To contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state, a 14-day lockdown has begun in Odisha from Wednesday. Along with this, the weekend lockdown in urban areas will also be in force till May 15.

"There shall be lockdown throughout the state with effect from May 5, 2021 (Wednesday) till 5 am of May 19, 2021 (Wednesday)," the government had stated in a notification.

Odisha registered 9,889 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Wednesday. The state also reported 16 Covid-related fatalities, while 6,164 Covid-19 patients recovered from the infection.

Here's the complete list of things that are allowed and not allowed during the lockdown:

Movement (inter and intra State, including by air) of all medical and veterinary personnel, scientists. nurses, para-medical staff, lab technicians, mid-wives and other hospital support services, including ambulances are allowed in the state. Dispensaries, chemists, pharmacies and all kinds of medicine shops including Jan Aushadhi Kendras and medical equipment shops in the state are allowed to function. Medical laboratories and collection centres have been allowed to remain open. Hospitals. nursing homes, clinics, telemedicine facilities are open. Marriages are permitted with approval from local authorities and not more than 50 people in attendance. In the case of funerals and last rites, not more than 20 people are allowed to attend. All bank branches and other financial institutions will remain open. Restaurants are allowed to function with only takeaway facilities. Home delivery by all e-commerce services and food delivery platforms are allowed. Print, electronic and digital media are allowed to function. IT and IT-enabled services can function with 50% of staff. Central government offices will work as usual without any restrictions.

10.Cinema halls, malls, market complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, parks, bars etc won't be allowed to function.