14-feet statue of PM Modi, made with scrap materials, to be erected in Bengaluru

A 14-feet statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made entirely from scrap material, is to be installed in Bengaluru soon, according to the ANI news agency. The statue, unveiled this week, was built by a father-son duo hailing from Tenali in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. They run the ‘Surya Silpa Sala’, an artists' workshop in the district.

“10-15 artisans worked for almost two months to complete this statue,” the news agency quoted Venkateswara Rao, the father as saying. According to the artist, it was a local BJP corporator, Mohan Raju, who had approached Rao with the request to construct the statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a report by HT's sister publication Livemint, artisan Rao used a variety of waste materials – including discarded automobile parts, metal chains, cogs, wheels, rods, nuts, bolts, sheets, and other broken unusable metal pieces to build the Prime Minister's statue. It took around two tonnes of scrap materials, on average, to build the 14-feet-tall statue, according to the report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sculpture, made with scrap materials. (Photo via Livemint)

Venkateswara Rao's team has won international recognition for its skill in constructing sculptures from scrap materials. Over the past 12 years, the team has managed to make sculptures using almost 100 tonnes of iron scrap, Rao said. Before working on the Prime Minister's statue, the team had completed a 10-feet-tall statue of Mahatma Gandhi using 75,000 nuts – a world record in itself.

The scrap material used for the sculptures is collected from scrap sellers in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and Chennai; Rao personally makes the visit to sellers located in these cities to collect the materials himself.

Venkateswara Rao hails from a family of sculptors, him being the fifth generation in the line who specialised in making bronze statues. According to the artisan, although his father first began making small idols or statues in the family, it was Venkateswara's son Ravi who first introduced the concept of scrap art.

Ravi, who holds a master’s degree in fine arts, has made along with his father models of Hindustan Ambassador car, tractors, national emblems, bullock carts, and the like from the scrap material.