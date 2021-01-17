14-year-old boy shot dead in Bihar’s Supaul during robbery bid

Motorcycle-borne criminals shot dead a 14-year-old boy and injured his relative after they resisted a robbery bid in Bihar’s Supaul late Saturday evening, police said Sunday.

The criminals waylaid the duo near Bagahi Chowk on Supaul-Pipra road. The victim was returning with one of his relatives on a motorcycle after admitting his pregnant sister to a hospital.

The boy identified as Pintu Kumar Mandal was shot after he shouted for help. “Seven criminals stopped us when we were returning to our home from hospital. The boy was shot when he cried for help while they hit me with the butt of a pistol,” Laltu Kumar said.

“After the criminals failed to snatch my motorcycle they looted cash and my mobile phone and escaped,” he said.

Pintu was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment.

The father of the victim Shiv Narayan Mandal is a resident of Satyanarayanpur village in neighbouring Madhepura district.

Police have lodged an FIR on the basis of Laltu Kumar’s statement and have detained five persons.

“We have lodged an FIR on the statement of Laltu Kumar and five persons have been detained for interrogation. We will be able to say something about the motive behind the incident only after investigation,” police inspector Dina Nath Mandal said.

This is the third crime in the locality this week. Earlier, criminals had looted a pick up van of a businessman of Madhubani while armed criminals committed dacoity into the house of a businessman.

Although the police have started patrolling, the crimes have continued unabated.