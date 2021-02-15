Fifteen former Maoist couples in Chhattisgarh who had surrendered over the past year tied the knot at a mass marriage organized by Dantewada police on Valentine’s Day, officials said on Monday.

The former Maoists included commanders and lower-rung cadres who were active in the region. Relatives and tribals of the nearby villages attended the function and blessed the couples.

“Marriage is a part of the complete rehabilitation package of the state government, as most of those surrendered under ‘Lon Varratu’ campaign were youths. Maoists never allow marriage according to tribal tradition, which they wanted hence we decided to organize this function,” said Superintendent of police, Dantewada, Abhishek Pallava.

‘Lon Varratu’ in the local Gondi language means Return Home. Maoists in about 50 hypersensitive villages are being encouraged to surrender under this programme that began in May last year. Till now total 310 Maoists have surrendered under this campaign in Dantewada district, the police said.

“I was in love with Kumli when I was with the Maoists. After we surrendered, we decided to marry because it was not possible to do so when I was a Maoist,” said Hukum Manda, one of those who married on Valentine’s Day.

“Many couples were in love when they were in Maoist ranks while others developed attraction after surrendering and while working together. The day was chosen as Valentine's Day symbolizes victory of love over violence and fear. It also shows victory of national integration over anti-national forces,” the SP said.

Claiming that couples who got married were very happy, the SP said, “The Maoists claim to preserve tribal traditions but on the contrary they kill tribal priests never allow their own cadres to marry as per their traditions.”