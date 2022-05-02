15 injured as major turbulence hits SpiceJet flight; Probe on

NEW DELHI: Around 14 passengers and a cabin crew member were injured as a major turbulence hit a SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight while it was descending at the destination airport on Sunday, officials said.

However, the Boeing B737-800 aircraft managed to land safely and those injured were given medical assistance and taken to the nearest hospital.

“The aircraft VT- SLH encountered severe turbulence during descent. The aircraft landed safely at Durgapur, however, a few passengers reported injury. Medical assistance was provided on arrival,” a Durgapur airport official said.

“A cabin crew and around 14 passengers were injured. A few injured people have head injuries and stitches. One passenger has complained of spinal injury,” a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said.

Terming the incident as ‘unfortunate’, a SpiceJet spokesperson said that the airline assured that immediate medical assistance was provided upon arrival in Durgapur. “SpiceJet expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured,” it said.

The pilot had put the seat belt sign on when the aircraft hit turbulence due to bad weather in West Bengal. According to people familiar with the matter, two passengers got severely injured as they hit themselves against the food trolley.

“The food service should have been stopped when the seat belt signs were put on and all passengers should have gone back to their seats, which was not ensured at the time of the incident,” an official requesting anonymity said.

However, a senior DGCA official said, “The matter is being investigated. We cannot prejudge.”