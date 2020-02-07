e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 15 Kerala students stuck in China return home

15 Kerala students stuck in China return home

India had earlier this month brought back over 600 Indian nationals from Wuhan in two trips made by Air India flights. Several Indian students are still in Wuhan and the government said it is in regular touch with them.

india Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:33 IST
Ramesh Babu
Ramesh Babu
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthpuram
An Air Asia flight has landed with fifteen Kerala students who were stranded in China.
An Air Asia flight has landed with fifteen Kerala students who were stranded in China.(Agency Photo)
         

Fifteen Kerala students who were stuck in China after the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic have finally returned home on Friday night around 11 pm after the government’s successful intervention.

Air Asia flight carrying the students from Bangkok landed at Kochi Airport where five sterilised ambulances and a team of doctors were waiting to transport them to Kochi Medical college’s isolation ward. They were not allowed access to airport lounges and other areas exposed to the general public. After their medical examination is conducted, it will be decided if they have to be isolated or sent home. The transit arrangement was done through the airside.

These students were stranded in Kunming airport for three days after Singapore announced it will not allow transit of foreign nationals from China for the time being. The students were supposed to fly to Kochi last Tuesday but were stranded at the airport. Their plight came to light after some news channels talked to them

Later junior MEA V Muraleedhran intervened and the authorities conceded.

India had earlier this month brought back over 600 Indian nationals from Wuhan in two trips made by Air India flights. Several Indian students are still in Wuhan and the government said it is in regular touch with them.

tags
top news
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news