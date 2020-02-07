15 Kerala students stuck in China return home

india

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:33 IST

Fifteen Kerala students who were stuck in China after the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic have finally returned home on Friday night around 11 pm after the government’s successful intervention.

Air Asia flight carrying the students from Bangkok landed at Kochi Airport where five sterilised ambulances and a team of doctors were waiting to transport them to Kochi Medical college’s isolation ward. They were not allowed access to airport lounges and other areas exposed to the general public. After their medical examination is conducted, it will be decided if they have to be isolated or sent home. The transit arrangement was done through the airside.

These students were stranded in Kunming airport for three days after Singapore announced it will not allow transit of foreign nationals from China for the time being. The students were supposed to fly to Kochi last Tuesday but were stranded at the airport. Their plight came to light after some news channels talked to them

Later junior MEA V Muraleedhran intervened and the authorities conceded.

India had earlier this month brought back over 600 Indian nationals from Wuhan in two trips made by Air India flights. Several Indian students are still in Wuhan and the government said it is in regular touch with them.