15 years of 26/11: Five heroes who saved hundreds in 2008 Mumbai terror attacks

November 26, 2023, marks the 15th anniversary of the horrific 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai which took place in 2008. As many as 166 people lost their lives and over 300 were injured after 10 terrorists from Pakistan launched simultaneous attacks in several parts of the Maharashtra city.

Visuals from the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai during the 26/11 terror attacks (HT archives)(Hindustan Times)

The heroics of the Indian Army and Mumbai Police led to all the Pakistani terrorists being eliminated, and one being captured. However, the attackers rained unforgettable terror on the Taj Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Nariman House and other targets in Mumbai.

While the wounds of the 26/11 terror attacks remain fresh, let's remember some heroes who saved hundreds of lives in Mumbai, putting their own lives on the line.

5 heroes of the 26/11 terror attacks

Tukaram Omble

Assistant sub inspector (ASI) in the Mumbai Police, Tukaram Omble, despite being shot over 40 times while on duty, managed to singlehandedly nab Lashkar terrorist Ajmal Kasab, which led to multiple revelations about Pakistan's terror plan.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Indian Army major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was a part of the elite National Security Guard (NSG) unit responsible for neutralising the terrorists at the Taj Palace Hotel. He entered the hotel with other officers and engaged in a gunfight with terrorists, simultaneously evacuating over 50 hostages. He was shot dead by the terrorists inside the hotel while saving dozens of lives.

Mallika Jagad

Mallika Jagad was the banquet manager at the Taj Palace Hotel during the time of attacks. Upon hearing gunshots outside the hall, she ordered the guests to get under the table and remain silent. She also separated the spouses to reduce the risk of losing entire families. She was eventually able to lead 50 guests to safety with no casualties in her group.

Karambir Singh Kang

Karambir Singh Kang was Taj Mumbai's general manager, and at another location when the attacks broke out. He immediately returned to the hotel to guide the evacuations, and led hundreds to safety. Kang was gunned down by terrorists inside the hotel, with his wife and son also dying in the attacks alongside him.

Thomas Varghese

Thomas Varghese was a senior waiter in Taj's Japanese restaurant Wasabi, and was on shift when he heard gunshots in the hallway. He immediately asked all the guests to crouch down, and eventually guided their evacuation. Varghese was the last one to leave the restaurant, but was gunned down by terrorists in the alley.

