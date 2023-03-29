15-year-old Odisha boy killed by kidnappers within a day, 2 arrested: Police

A 15-year-old boy was kidnapped, his throat slit and the body burnt within a day of his abduction in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district, police said on Wednesday.

Jharsuguda superintendent of police (SP) Smith Parmar said one of the two suspects were known to the victim’s family (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Jharsuguda superintendent of police (SP) Smith Parmar said two accused, Amit Sharma and Dinesh Agarwal, were arrested in the case.

“On March 27, the boy had gone missing at around 3:30pm. His father received a call at around 8:30pm and the caller had demanded a ransom of ₹50 lakh for releasing the child. After his father lodged an FIR we formed three special teams to trace the missing boy. However, on Tuesday, the burnt body of the boy was found in Bargarh district,” said the SP.

“Ransom was never the motive for kidnapping. Or else why would they kill the boy? We are still trying to find the motive behind the murder,” he said.

The suspects were arrested by police teams. Police said the accused, Amit Kumar Sharma, was able to kidnap the teenager without any problem because he was known to the businessman’s family.

