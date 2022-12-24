16 soldiers killed as bus falls into gorge

Sixteen Indian Army personnel, including three junior commissioned officers (JCOs), were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in North Sikkim district on Friday, the army said in a statement.

Four other soldiers, who sustained serious injuries in the accident, were airlifted to the an army hospital at Bengdubi near Siliguri in West Bengal, the army said.

“In a tragic road accident, involving an Army truck on December 23 at Zema in North Sikkim, 16 bravehearts of the Indian Army have lost their lives,” the army said in the statement.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said he was “deeply pained” over the loss of lives.

“The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured,” he said in a tweet.

The truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy, which was on its way from Lachen to Thangu, about 15km away, officials said.

The truck left the Lachen army camp with 16 personnel and picked up four others on its way, the officials said. It was a ferry truck in which personnel from all regiments and companies usually travelled.

The truck fell into the gorge at around 9am while negotiating a sharp turn in Zema area, Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, the public relations officer of the defence ministry, said in a statement.

“The truck was going uphill. It first fell on a road around 40 metres below and tumbled downhill. It landed on another road,” an officer said on condition of anonymity.

The vehicle broke into two pieces upon impact, the officer said. “The engine and fore end of the chassis with the front wheels were found on the second road while the rear portion rolled down the slope before landing in a river,” the officer added.

Lt Col Rawat said, “A rescue mission was immediately launched. Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident. Four injured soldiers have been air-evacuated.”

“Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families, at this hour of loss,” he said in the statement.

The bodies of the personnel will be sent to Mangan to be handed back to the army after official formalities, Arun Thatal, additional superintendent of police at Chungthang in Sikkim’s Mangan district, said.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the condolences for the personnel.

“Anguished to learn about the loss of lives of brave soldiers of the Indian Army in a road accident in Sikkim. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” President Murmu tweeted.

Praying for the recovery of the injured, PM Modi said, “Pained by the loss of lives of our brave army personnel due to a road mishap in Sikkim. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.”

“Anguished to learn about the tragic road accident that took away the lives of our brave Army soldiers in Sikkim. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The injured have been provided with every possible assistance, may they recover at the earliest,” Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Sikkim governor Ganga Prasad and chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) also expressed their condolences.

“The nation is always thankful from the bottom of its heart to the service, commitment and dedication of India’s brave sons. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured and send my condolences to the families of the departed,” the Governor said.

“My heart goes out to the bereaved family, friends and relatives in this hour of grief and I pray that the departed souls rest in eternal peace. Similarly, I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured and are currently receiving medical treatment,” the CM tweeted.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate road accident in North Sikkim, claiming the lives of 16 bravehearts of the Indian Army. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear the irreparable loss. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured.”

