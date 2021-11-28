18 dead in Bengal road accident; Mamata, Amit Shah tweet condolence messages

Eighteen people were killed and six injured when the goods carriage in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in the Hanskhali area of Bengal’s Nadia district around 2 am on Sunday, police said.

The passengers of the good vehicle were residents of Bagdah in North 24 Parganas district. They were travelling to the crematorium at Nabadwip in Nadia with the body of a septuagenarian woman.

“Since the accident took place in the dead of the night there were no eyewitnesses. The truck was coming from the opposite direction. The vehicles collided head-on. Eighteen people have so far died. They were carrying the body of an old woman for cremation. Police have started an investigation,” said Sayak Das, Superintendent of Kalyani Police.

The truck was filled with stones. The accident took place in the Simultala area.

The driver of the goods vehicle, who died, might have been tired and could not spot the truck due to fog, said a police officer who did not want to be named.

“I spoke to the driver’s assistant. He said the driver might have fallen asleep,” said Bidhan Chandra Das, one of the passengers of the vehicle who had a miraculous escape.

“Five of the deceased were members of the septuagenarian woman’s family. The rest were her relatives and neighbours,” he added.

The injured were shifted to a local hospital.

Union home minister Amit Shah, chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed their condolences to the bereaved families.

“Heartbroken to hear about the road accident in Nadia. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. May God give them the strength to get past this difficult time. Government of West Bengal will extend all necessary assistance and support to the kin of the victims. We are beside you in this sad hour,” tweeted Banerjee.

“The road accident which took place is extremely unfortunate. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to overcome the loss. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured people,” tweeted Shah.