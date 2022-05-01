18-year-old nurse gang-raped, murdered in Unnao: Police

KANPUR: An 18-year-old nurse was allegedly gang raped and murdered on the first day at her job at a private hospital in Bangarmau area of Unnao district on Saturday.

The woman’s family has lodged a police complaint, said Gajannath Shukla, officer in-charge of Bangarmau police station. The victim’s body has been sent for autopsy.

“We are investigating the matter. The mother of deceased has named four people in the FIR, including the owner of hospital,” Shukla said.

The body of the victim was found hanging by a rope from the outer wall of the hospital at around 11am on Saturday by some visitors. The rope was tied to an iron bar protruding from a pillar on the roof of the building.

The deceased had joined the hospital on April 29 and had been in the night shift, police said.

The hospital had opened just a few days ago on April 25, where the woman got a job as a nurse. She had taken a room on rent nearby, police said.

According to her family, since there was no patient in the hospital during the day, the nurse had returned to her room. “At around 10 in the night, she allegedly got a call from the hospital owner, who asked her to do the night shift,” said police.

When the body was found, there was mask on her face and she was clutching a piece of cloth in her hand, additional superintendent of police Shashi Shekhar Singh said.

“We are trying to find out who put a mask on her face and also details about the cloth,” Singh said. “The hospital has been sealed and we are waiting for the autopsy report.”

The nurse’s mother said she got a call from the hospital that her daughter had committed suicide. When she reached the site, it was clear that her daughter had been murdered, she said.

“I have named the hospital owner Anil Kumar and three staff members, including Noor Alam, Chand Alam and one other person, in the FIR,” she said.

