Odisha: Steam pipe bursts during inspection at Tata Steel plant, 19 injured

Odisha: Steam pipe bursts during inspection at Tata Steel plant, 19 injured

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Jun 13, 2023 04:23 PM IST

Some labourers and engineers, who were inspecting the blast furnace, were injured in the incident after hot water fell on them

At least 19 employees of Tata Steel’s 300-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Meramandali area of Odisha’s Dhenkanal sustained burn injuries around 1 pm on Tuesday, with five of them critical, after one of the steam pipes exploded due to a leakage.

Representative Image(REUTERS File Photo)
Representative Image(REUTERS File Photo)

The incident occurred when a steam pipe burst because of a gas leakage during an inspection. Some labourers and engineers, who were inspecting the blast furnace, were injured in the incident after hot water fell on them.

Tata Steel in a press release said the injured were immediately shifted to the Occupational Health Centre inside its plant and then to Cuttack for further treatment.

“We are working closely with relevant authorities and conducting our own internal investigation. Safety remains our top priority and we are committed to learning from this incident. More details will follow as they become available,” the Tata Steel said in an official statement.

Topics
tata steel
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
