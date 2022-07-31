19,000 km roads being constructed in U.P. to boost rural economy

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has started construction of 19,000 km of roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) as part of its mission to upgrade infrastructure and give a push to the rural economy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A state government spokesperson said to make Uttar Pradesh the number one economy of the country, the state government was sparing no effort in improving infrastructure. In the past five years, construction of more than 12,000 km of roads connecting villages with the main road had been completed at a cost of over ₹6,500 crores. Now, the construction of 19,000 km of roads at a cost of ₹15,000 crore would be completed by 2024-25, he said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, about 4106.46 km roads were constructed in the financial year 2017-18. An amount of ₹1,822 crore was spent on the construction. Similarly, 1688.27 km roads were constructed in the financial year 2018-19 at a cost of ₹1134.80 crore. In the financial year 2019-20, 376.08 km roads were constructed at a cost of ₹356.63 crore. Later, in 2020-21, construction of 717.75 km roads was completed at a cost of ₹440.19 crore. In financial year 2021-22, 3368.44 km roads were constructed at a cost of ₹2074.24 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition, by July 19, the construction of 2055.734 km roads had been completed in financial year 2022-23 at a cost of ₹686.30 crore.

After chief minister Yogi Adityanath took the reins of the state in his hand, the focus of Uttar Pradesh had shifted to roads. Earlier, it was not easy to reach villages. The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana sought to transform villages. With the construction of new roads, ambulances and other medical facilities would be able to reach villages easily. With the introduction of public transport, the common people were now reaching their destination easily, the spokesman said.

In the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra 2022, the Yogi government had decided to strengthen the economy of the villages. To fulfil the promise, roads were considered as the first parameter of development. Better roads would ensure better connectivity between villages and cities and provide a platform to the villagers to sell their products. Even during the Covid pandemic the construction of roads had not stopped, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}