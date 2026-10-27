19-month-old cheetah cub dies of gunshot injuries in MP's Kuno National Park; pellets extracted from body

A 19-month-old male cub of cheetah Nirva, which was found injured in Morena with pellet injuries, died on Tuesday, said an official.

While initial reports suggested the cheetah was injured in its back after being hit by sticks, veterinary examination confirmed gunshot injuries. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

The cub was rescued from Pahargarh range in Morena and brought to Kuno National Park, where he died during treatment. While initial reports suggested the cheetah was injured in its back after being hit by sticks, veterinary examination confirmed gunshot injuries.

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State Tiger Strike Force probing case

Jabalpur Veterinary College Dr Shobha Javre, who reached Kuno National Park and treated the animal, confirmed that pellets were extracted from the cub's body during the procedure. "The cheetah succumbed to bullet injuries, but I can't reveal further information," she said.

State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) is probing the case. Officials said that, prima facie, the cheetah was shot at by a villager but did not rule out the possibility of poaching.

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Two calves killed

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{{^usCountry}} A local forest official, who is not authorised to talk to the media, said on Sunday that two cheetahs, including Nirva's cub, entered a house on the outskirts of Bamori village in Morena and killed two calves tethered in the courtyard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A local forest official, who is not authorised to talk to the media, said on Sunday that two cheetahs, including Nirva's cub, entered a house on the outskirts of Bamori village in Morena and killed two calves tethered in the courtyard. {{/usCountry}}

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“The cries of the calves woke up Somlavir Singh and his wife, who were sleeping in a makeshift shelter nearby. They raised an alarm and alerted other villagers. Later in the day, the cub was found injured in the forest area of Pahargarh range. The cheetah might have been shot by a villager,” the official added.

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Wildlife activist demands CBI probe

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Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has demanded a CBI probe, alleging that the forest department's claims of modern protection arrangements for cheetahs stand exposed.

"It is a serious issue that despite monitoring by 18 teams, a cheetah was shot and left injured. It happened just three months after a poaching gang of leopards was caught in the area. CBI should probe the matter as it involves an international wildlife project," he added.