19-year-old NEET aspirant from MP gang-raped by 3 men in UP’s Chitrakoot: Police

: A 19-year-old woman was gang raped by three men when she went to a local tourist spot in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district with a 17-year-old friend, police said on Thursday.

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The woman, who was studying for medical entrance exam NEET, was from Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district and was preparing for the exam in the coaching hub of Kota in Rajasthan. She had come to Chitrakoot about a week ago and was staying with relatives.

The incident took place on Wednesday when she went to Devangana Valley with her friend.

Superintendent of police Arun Kumar Singh said the two were walking after parking their motorcycle when three men followed them into the forested area. They waylaid the two, assaulted them and took turns to rape the woman.

“The accused allegedly raped the girl, demanded money, and threatened both before fleeing. The survivor was later sent for medical examination,” Singh said.

The local police received information about the crime on Wednesday afternoon.

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{{^usCountry}} A police response vehicle reached the spot, followed by the Circle Officer and Bahilpurwa police station chief. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police response vehicle reached the spot, followed by the Circle Officer and Bahilpurwa police station chief. {{/usCountry}}

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A team comprising the additional SP and cyber cell officers has been deployed to investigate. An FIR has been registered under section 70 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (gang rape) and two suspects have been detained for questioning.