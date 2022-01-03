1cr aid to kin of slain soldiers if AAP wins U’khand polls: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised to pay ₹1 crore to the families of the soldiers and security personnel from Uttarakhand killed in the line of duty, if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in assembly elections.

AAP national convener Kejriwal made the announcement while addressing a rally in Dehradun’s Parade Ground in the presence of party senior leaders, including CM candidate Col Ajay Kothiyal (retd) and party state unit in-charge Dinesh Mohaniya.

“In Delhi when I became the CM, I observed that if any serviceman, including those in army and paramilitary, makes the ultimate sacrifice in line of duty, then there is nobody to look after his family. Similarly, if a Delhi police personnel died in line of duty, then his wife was given only a sewing machine,” he said.

“I decided to change this, and declared that if any serviceman in arm, paramilitary and personnel of Delhi police hailing from the capital is martyred, then the government will provide an amount of ₹1 crore to his family with full respect, so as to make them believe that the government is there to look after them. If our party is voted to power in Uttarakhand in the upcoming state assembly elections, then we will do the same here also,” said Kejriwal.

Urging the army personnel, both serving and retired, to support AAP in the coming elections, he also promised to provide government jobs to all the jawans after their retirement.

“An army jawan joins the force at an age of 17 and a half years and retires by the age of 34. After that he searches for job to earn for the rest of his life. If our party comes to power, then we will provide government jobs to all those retired jawans of the state,” said Kejriwal.

“The army personnel hailing from the state have given chance to both BJP and Congress who failed to work for the development of the state. I urge them to give a chance to AAP because we believe that if they decide to support our party, then nobody can stop it from forming the next government in the state.”

During the rally attended by over 30,000 people, Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP and main Opposition Congress by accusing them of “deliberately keeping the people of the country illiterate and poor for the last over 70 years.”

“They did that just to treat them as their vote banks. Dr BR Ambedkar always emphasised on providing quality education to the children for country’s development, but both these parties failed to realise his dream. The AAP government in Delhi is, however, working on his dream by improving the government schools to provide quality education to the children, especially those hailing from the oppressed section,” said Kejriwal.

He reiterated his previous promise of providing free and 24-hour power up to 300 units to each household of Uttarakhand, if voted to power.

“We have been already doing that in Delhi and will do the same in Uttarakhand also which witnesses long power cuts. But the BJP and other parties accuse us of giving everything for free. I wonder why they have problem when I am giving free power to the public. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami gets free power supply up to 5,000 units per month and 4000 units per month for each of his ministers. They don’t have any issue when it’s free for their own consumption but don’t want it free for the public. This will not go on if AAP comes to power,” said Kejriwal.

He took a dig at the Congress which had also promised free power up to 200 units in the state. “They are trying to copy me but cannot do that because this formula has been given by God only to me,” Kejriwal said.

He also “reassured” people on other promises which he had made during his earlier visits to the state – 100,000 jobs to youth or ₹5000/month unemployment allowance to the youth till they get jobs, ₹1000/month to all women and free pilgrimage to all to the religious places of Hindus, Muslims and Christians.

The BJP and the Congress refuted Kejriwal’s allegations against them, accusing him of trying to mislead the people of Uttarakhand.

BJP spokesperson Munna Singh Chauhan said, “The AAP has been trying to befool the people with false promises. It did it in Delhi and is trying to do the same in Uttarakhand. However, people of the state are smart enough to not fall in his trap because they still haven’t forgotten how he treated them during the Covid-19 lockdown and the Delhi riots.”

Congress’ state spokesperson Garima Dasauni said, “In the last four years before the election, AAP was nowhere to be seen. But it appeared just a few months before the election. People of Uttarakhand know which party always stood with them during this misgovernance of BJP, which is the Congress.”