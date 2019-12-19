2 arrested for attack on group protesting against CAA in Bengal

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 15:46 IST

Two persons have been arrested in connection with alleged hurling attack on some people protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Raiganj in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district on Wednesday evening.

The two men, Krishna Pal and Prabhat Rauth, were arrested in the early hours of Thursday. However, police did not disclose the background of the arrested men.

Bombs were allegedly hurled, shots were fired and sharp weapons allegedly used against the supporters of Pachim Banga Nasshaya Sheikh Unnayan Samiti who were returning home after submitting a memorandum to the district magistrate at Raiganj.

The protesters came under attack when they were going towards Itahar along National Highway 34 near Purbha College Para.

Seven people, including a civic police volunteer, were allegedly injured in the attack. One man sustained bullet injury in the leg while another man was hit by a splinter. None of the injuries were severe, said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

On Thursday, Anand Kumar, inspector general of police north Bengal, visited the spot. He did not talk to the media.

Trinamool Congress has claimed that the attack was carried out by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters. “Those who were attacked are claiming that the attackers were BJP supporters,” TMC district president Kanhaiya Lal Agarwal said.

But the BJP hit back saying it was the handiwork of Trinamool Congress. “The ruling party is making baseless allegations to defame the BJP,” the party’s North Dinajpur district president Biswajit Lahiri said.