2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai

india

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 15:42 IST

Two people in Mumbai, who returned from China, have been kept under observation for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus that has killed and infected many in the neighbouring country, news agency PTI reported on Friday.

The rapidly spreading coronavirus has killed 25 people and infected at least 830 across China, the country’s government said earlier in a statement. Another 177 people elsewhere in the country are critical, the Chinese government said.

The pathogen is believed to have begun spreading to humans from a seafood and fish meat market in Wuhan, a city in central China, which on Thursday became one of five in the country to be put under an unprecedented lockdown.

Dr Padmaja Keskar, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC)’s executive health officer, said they have created an isolation ward at Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokali.

“The isolation ward has been created for diagnosis and treatment of persons suspected to have the coronavirus infection,” Dr Keskar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Also read | China shuts down 13 cities, to close section of Great Wall as virus death toll climbs

Dr Keskar said civic health authorities have been kept the two under observation for mild cough and exhibiting cold-related symptoms.

More details about those kept under surveillance were awaited.

Dr Keskar said doctors at the Mumbai international airport have been asked to send travellers returning from China to the isolation ward if they show any symptoms of the coronavirus.

“All private doctors in the city have been asked to alert us (the BMC) if they observe symptoms of the coronavirus in anyone who has returned from China,” she said.

Screenings

At least 25 students who have returned from colleges in Wuhan to their homes in India are under close watch for symptoms of a deadly new virus that has triggered a global health alarm, officials said on Thursday as authorities around the world stepped up efforts to avert a wider contagion.

Since India began screening of passengers on January 17, close to 12,000 passengers have been screened.

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses, which derives its name from a crown-like shape, that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus that has killed people in China is a new strain.

Common symptoms include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO has declared the new coronavirus an emergency for China but stopped short of declaring the epidemic of international concern.

The virus has been detected in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States.