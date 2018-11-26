2 Chhattisgarh police personnel, 9 Maoists killed in an encounter in Sukma

Nine Maoists and two personnel of the state police were killed in a gun battle in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The encounter is taking place near Saklar village under Kistaram police station area.

“We have recovered the bodies of total nine Maoists till now and the number can increase,” said special director general of police (anti-Naxal operations) DM Awasthi.

“A joint team of DRG (District Reserve Guard), CRPF and special task force (STF) have cordoned off the area and the encounter is going on,” Awasthi said.

The senior officer said the two DRG personnel were killed while fighting with the Maoists in their core area. He said the process to evacuate the jawans, who died, has started and more details are yet to come.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 13:04 IST