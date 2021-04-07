Home / India News / 2 dead as oil tanker falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district
india news

2 dead as oil tanker falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district

The tanker was on its way to Dugga from Reasi and the accident occurred at Karka late on Tuesday night when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve, a police official said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 04:32 PM IST
A police official said rescuers immediately swung into action and retrieved the bodies of Mohinder Pal and Dhayaan Singh, both in their early 20s, from the ill-fated vehicle.

Two men were killed and two injured when an oil tanker skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said on Wednesday.

The tanker was on its way to Dugga from Reasi and the accident occurred at Karka late on Tuesday night when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve, a police official said.

He said rescuers immediately swung into action and retrieved the bodies of Mohinder Pal and Dhayaan Singh, both in their early 20s, from the ill-fated vehicle.

Two others, Surjeet Singh and Tariq, sustained serious injuries in the accident and were rushed to hospitals, the official said, adding that Singh was referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reasi district jammu and kashmir news
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP