4 men rape 2 UP girls in cyber cafe, extort 10,000 not to leak video: Police

Two girls, aged 15 and 16, were allegedly taken hostage and gangraped in a cyber cafe, in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, where they had gone to get some documents photocopied, police said on Monday
By HT Correspondent, Kanpur, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The minors had visited the cyber cafe run by one of the accused in Kannauj district, police said. (Representational/AFP file)

Two girls, aged 15 and 16, were allegedly taken hostage and gangraped in a cyber cafe, in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, where they had gone to get some documents photocopied, police said on Monday.

While one person has been arrested, three others were detained in connection with the case, they added.

According to the police, the incident took place on September 13 when the minors had visited the cafe run by one of the accused. The girls alleged that they were held captive for several hours and raped by four men who also recorded a video of the incident.

The accused later extorted 10,000 from the girls by threatening to circulate the clip, police said.

The incident, however, came to light when the families of the two survivors found a huge amount of money missing from their homes, Kannauj superintendent of police Prashant Varma said.

The 16-year-old alleged that she and her friend (second survivor) stole money from their respective houses to meet the accused’s demand.

Subsequently, a first information report (FIR) was filed at Sadar Kotwali against four people under section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on the basis of the 16-year-old’s statement on Sunday night, Kannauj superintendent of police Prashant Varma said.

While one person was arrested from Gorakhpur on Monday evening, the remaining three were nabbed from Kannauj district and detained.

The girls, meanwhile, were sent to a district hospital for medical examination.

Police said they found signs of prostitution from the cafe. One of the girls also told police that the wife of one of the accused made her phone calls, pressurising her into prostitution, the SP said.

Bhanu Bhaskar, additional director general of police, Kanpur zone, said several teams were formed to arrest the accused.

up crimes uttar pradesh crimes against women up police
