2 health workers plot chief medical superintendent's murder in UP's Bhadohi, arrested

Two health workers were arrested for allegedly plotting to kill the chief medical superintendent (CMS) of a community health centre in Bhanipur village of Bhadohi district, officials said on Wednesday.

Police arrested the two contractual health workers after a complaint was filed by the chief medical superintendent. (HT Photo/ Representational)

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Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Santosh Kumar Chak said CMS Phool Chand Bind was posted at the Bhanipur community health centre about a month ago.

A week ago, Bind had an altercation with contractual workers Ajit Kumar and Shyam Sundar Singh, aged 39 and 51.

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Bind lodged a departmental complaint. An inquiry that was formed found the allegations against the two workers to be true, Chak said.

According to the police, a complaint Bind filed on Tuesday alleged that Ajit and Shyam conspired to kill him and submitted several audio clips in support.

One of the clips, which also showed up on social media, purportedly carried a conversation between the two about a plan to have Bind killed in a road accident when he leaves the health centre, the police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Inspector Manoj Kumar said Ajit was arrested from the Unj Police Station area and Shyam from the Gyanpur area late Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspector Manoj Kumar said Ajit was arrested from the Unj Police Station area and Shyam from the Gyanpur area late Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that the voice recordings Bind submitted would be sent for forensic examination and the accused persons' voice samples would be matched with them.

The CMO said the services of both contractual workers have been terminated.