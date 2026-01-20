2 injured after Akshay Kumar’s escort car collide with auto-rickshaw in Juhu

Two people were injured following a collision between an autorickshaw and the security escort vehicle of Akshay Kumar. The autorikshaw was hit by a speeding Mercedes. Security personnel at the site after actor Akshay Kumar's escort vehicle collided with an auto-rickshaw, in Mumbai (PTI)

A part of Akshay Kumar's escort car was reportedly hit by an autorickshaw after the three-wheeler was struck by another vehicle near Mukteshwar Road in Juhu, HT reported earlier.

The autorickshaw driver was injured in the accident and was taken to the hospital for treatment, PTI reported.

Akshay Kumar, along with this wife Twinkle Khanna were on the way to their Juhu home from the airport after an overseas trip.

Residents witnessed Akshay Kumar stepping out of his SUV to assist an auto driver and a passenger who were briefly trapped under an entourage vehicle after a Mercedes rammed into them from behind.

Also read: 18 dead, 100+ injured in fog-related road accidents in Uttar Pradesh

After the collision, the actor and his staff immediately got out, lifted the autorickshaw, and rescued both the driver and a passenger, bringing them to safety. An eyewitness told HT, “It was frightening to witness, but thankfully everyone is safe.”

Juhu police have reportedly registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the Mercedes driver, and further investigation is underway.

Brother of the auto-rickshaw driver who got injured in the accident, Mohammed Sameer, told ANI that the accident took place around 8 to 8.30 pm on Monday.

Also read: Noida techie's death: Autopsy reveals Asphyxia, cardiac arrest behind Yuvraj Mehta's death

He said his brother was driving the rickshaw with Akshay Kumar's escort car, Innova, and a Mercedes behind it. “When the Mercedes hit the Innova, the Innova crashed into the rickshaw. As a result, my brother and another passenger were trapped under it,” he was quoted as saying.

He also informed that the entire rickshaw was destroyed, and his brother is in very serious condition. Mohammed Sameer requested proper treatment for his brother and compensation for the damage to the rickshaw.