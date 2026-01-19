18 dead, 100+ injured in fog-related road accidents in Uttar Pradesh

At least 18 people were killed and more than 100 others injured in a series of road accidents across several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and late Saturday night, due to dense fog and near-zero visibility, according to district-wise reports. The incidents involved several vehicles—including buses, trucks, cars, autos, pickups, motorcycles, and a tractor-trolley—resulting in collisions, pile-ups, and overturns on national highways, expressways, and major arterial roads. Police personnel inspect the site after a collision between a bus and truck due to fog in Mainpuri on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)

The deadliest incidents were reported from Kanpur, where two cyclists were run over by an Innova car in Sujatganj, and from Amethi, where a head-on collision between a roadways bus and a car on the Tanda–Banda highway claimed two lives.

In Bareilly, a chain collision involving a truck, a canter and buses near the Dwarkesh Sugar Mill in the Faridpur area around 8 am claimed the life of roadways bus driver Atar Singh. At least 24 more passengers and motorists were injured in the pile-up. In a separate incident, three people were injured when a truck collided with a car.

In Ayodhya, a speeding truck collided with a Jaipur–Gorakhpur double-decker bus near Rudauli around 9 am, injuring six passengers, three of them seriously.

In Hapur’s Garhmukteshwar on NH-9 a bus and two autos collided and plunged into a roadside ditch, injuring over a dozen passengers. In Barabanki, a multi-vehicle collision involving an Innova, an Ertiga and a roadways bus on Lucknow–Bahraich highway killed Devendra Kumar (38) and injured eight others.

In Amroha’s Said Nangli area, an Eeco car carrying pilgrims returning from Brijghat collided with a roadways bus, killing a 40-year-old woman and injuring three others. In a separate incident in Adampur, a pickup carrying 13 migrant labourers overturned, killing Prempal (35) and seriously injuring four people, including two women.

Another major multi-vehicle pile-up on NH-9 in Amroha’s Gajraula area involved a dozen or more vehicles, injuring around 10 people and causing prolonged traffic disruptions.

Kasganj reported one fatality after a tractor-trolley overturned near Bhadpura village late Saturday night, while Muzaffarnagar recorded the death of a 38-year-old man, Sunny, who was killed in a road accident while returning from work.

In Mainpuri, multiple accidents were reported, including a bus–trailer collision on NH-2 that injured around 15 passengers, and another crash on the Agra–Lucknow Expressway where a bus rammed into a stationary truck, killing one person and injuring several others.

Three members of the same family were killed when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a wrong-side auto/tempo in Rampur district. They were identified as Man Singh (45), his son Suraj (21) and nephew Kalyan (20).

Meanwhile, as police were clearing the damaged vehicles from the highway, another accident occurred at the same spot. A truck coming from behind collided with a vehicle ahead, seriously injuring the truck driver, Mohammad Raza, a resident of Hardoi.

In Shahjahanpur, an accident claimed the lives of Mahavir (45) and his brother-in-law Hemnath (30) when a truck struck their motorcycle. A tempo driver was also injured in the collision.

In Pilibhit, a PAC vehicle lost control and crashed into a divider on the Assam Highway near Gajraula on Sunday morning, injuring the driver and eight constables. All were admitted to the district hospital and are out of danger.

In Mainpuri, a man was killed and around two dozen others injured when a private sleeper coach collided with a truck while overtaking on the Agra–Lucknow Expressway.

In Kushinagar, a chain collision involving four trucks on a busy highway injured a driver, Hare Ram Singh. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable. Officials said poor visibility caused the crash and led to a long traffic jam.

In Deoria, a jeep carrying eight passengers overturned on the Salempur–Barhaj route amid dense fog after the driver failed to notice a trench on the road and lost control. All the injured were admitted to Maharshi Devaraha Baba Medical College for treatment. In another accident, six devotees from Deoria were seriously injured while travelling to Prayagraj for a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Police and district administrations rushed rescue teams to the accident sites, and the injured were taken to district hospitals, community health centres (CHCs) and Saifai Medical College. Authorities have once again urged motorists to avoid early-morning travel during foggy conditions, maintain low speeds, use fog lights, and follow traffic advisories, as dense fog is expected to persist in the coming days.