Exclusive: Akshay Kumar’s SUV and security car meet with a freak accident

Actor Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna had just returned to Mumbai from a trip abroad on Monday evening when they met with a freak accident. They were on the way to their Juhu home from the airport when an auto rickshaw, hit by a speeding Mercedes, banged into the actor’s security entourage vehicle, which in turn hit the actor’s SUV.

Everyone involved in the accident, including the auto driver and passenger, is safe. The residents saw Akshay Kumar come out of his SUV and help the auto driver and passenger, who were momentarily crushed under the entourage vehicle after being hit by the Mercedes from the back. The accident occurred near the Silver Beach cafe in Mumbai’s Juhu. Sources inform us that near the venue of the accident, Art of Living’s founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was present to attend an event. Hence, a large number of bystanders and media personnel were already present in the area.

There was an instant commotion, and the auto seemed to have been crushed. The actor and his staff jumped out after being hit, picked up the auto and pulled out the driver as well as the passenger, bringing them to safety. An eyewitness shared, “It was scary to see the accident but thankfully everyone is safe.”

Akshay and Twinkle were returning home from the airport after travelling abroad to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.