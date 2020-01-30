2 Kolkata businessman who recorded 182 sex clips of women arrested by police

india

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 19:29 IST

Two Kolkata businessmen, Aditya Aggarwal and Anish Loharuka, along with one of their employees were arrested on Tuesday by the Detective Department of the Kolkata Police on charges of extorting money from numerous women by threatening to make videos of their intimate moments with the two businessmen public. A city court on Wednesday remanded them in police custody for a week.

Joint commissioner of police (crime) Murli Dhar Sharma said the cyber cell of the detective department arrested both businessmen.

In the laptops seized during the arrest police found 182 videos which were shot since 2013. An officer on condition of anonymity said that the investigation into the case was on since November 2019.

According to a senior officer, the woman, on whose complaint the probe started in November, paid Rs 5 lakh but decided to approach the police when she was pressured to pay Rs 10 lakh more.

Police first arrested Anish Loharuka’s cook Kailash Yadav based on the complaint of the woman whom Yadav had called to extort money. Following his arrest, Yadav informed the police about Agarwal and Loharuka.

“It was WhatsApp messages from different women sent to the cook’s phone that led us to believe it was one of the biggest cases of extortion,” said a senior police officer.

An officer on condition of anonymity said that Yadav was used as a cover so that no suspicions would arise against the businessmen.

“Initially, they used to only record intimate moments but since 2018 they started using these videos to extort money,” the officer further added.

Aggarwal and Loharuka had allegedly videoed these women whom they had befriended since 2013. In all the cases they had taken these women to locations where cameras were installed in advance.

Aditya Aggarwal’s family runs ethnic wear stores while Anish Loharuka owns hotels. The accused were arrested under several sections of the IT Act and Indian Penal Code.

“Aggarwal and Loharuka were arrested on Tuesday night and produced before a city court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody”, said public prosecutor Snehanshu Ghosh.