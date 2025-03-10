2 men killed as beam of dilapidated building collapses in Hassan: Police

Two people were killed on the spot and three women were injured after a beam of a dilapidated building collapsed on them at Belur town in Hassan district on Sunday, officers aware of the matter said. The deceased were identified as Nazir (55), a resident of Hassan, and Amaranath (45), who was from Belur. (Representational image)

The incident took place near the historic Channakeshava Temple around 1pm when the lintel of an aging structure gave way. The deceased were identified as Nazir (55), a resident of Hassan, and Amaranath (45), who was from Belur, they added.

Police said that both the deceased came to purchase fruits when the structure suddenly collapsed, trapping them under the debris. Two women, Leelamma (61) and Jyoti (38), sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the ICU at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, while the third, Shilpa (34), suffered minor injuries and was admitted to Belur Taluk Hospital.

The building, owned by Avinash (33), housed eight operational shops. The authorities said that the structure was in a poor condition but was still being used for commercial purposes.

“The beam of the dilapidated building abruptly collapsed, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to three others. A case has been registered against the building owner, Avinash, for allowing business operations despite unsafe condition,” Hassan district superintendent of police MS Mohammed Sujeetha said.

Rescue teams from police and fire department cleared the debris and assisted the injured.

Meanwhile, a flower vendor, Somasekhar, narrowly dodged the disaster. He stepped away from his shop to rest moments before the collapse, police said, adding that a probe has been launched into the incident.