2 migrant workers killed in 2nd targeted attack in J&K in 3 days

Two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj were killed on Tuesday in the second targeted attack in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K)’s Shopian district in three days, police said, and added the terrorist who lobbed the grenade at them has been arrested.

In a tweet, police said Monish Kumar and Ram Sager were wounded in the grenade attack in Shopian’s Harmen when they were sleeping at their rented accommodation. The two were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The migrant workers were killed three days after Puran Krishan Bhat, 56, a fruit grower and a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead at his residence in Shopian on Saturday.

A little-known outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for the attack, which triggered a series of protests across Kashmir.

Tuesday’s attack was the latest in a series of attacks on migrant workers. On September 2, Muneer ul Islam, a worker from West Bengal was shot at in Pulwama.

Islam was shot at days after Mohammad Amrez, a migrant worker from Bihar’s Madhepora was killed at Sumbal in the Bandipora district on August 11.

Amrez was shot dead hours after four soldiers were killed and two others injured when two terrorists attempted to storm an army camp at Pargal in J&K Rajouri district days before India celebrated 75 years of Independence.

The attack on the camp was the first such strike since 2018 when terrorists attacked an army camp at Sunjuwan in Jammu and left six soldiers and a civilian dead.