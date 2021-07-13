Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 2 more confirmed Zika virus cases in Kerala take total to 21
india news

2 more confirmed Zika virus cases in Kerala take total to 21

A 24-year-old pregnant woman from Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram district was the first case of Zika virus reported this year in Kerala.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Within one week, Zika virus cases have gone up to 21 in Kerala. (Shutterstock)

Two more persons tested positive for vector-borne Zika virus in Kerala on Tuesday, taking the total number of infected to 21, said the state health ministry. Both cases were reported from Thiruvananthapuram.

State health minister Veena George has asked people to be vigilant and take part in the ongoing vector-control measures.

“We have already started a campaign to clean water-logging [prone] areas and all will have to chip in to contain it. We will do everything possible to check its spread,” the minister said, adding testing of samples of suspected Zika virus had begun in three medical college hospitals in the state and a special Zika ward had been set up in Thiruvananthapuram medical college. Earlier the state was sending samples to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing.

A 24-year-old pregnant woman from Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram district was the first case of Zika virus reported this year. Later, she gave birth and both mother and infant were stable now. In one week, Zika cases went up to 21. Later, the Union health ministry rushed a team of experts. Grappling with the high caseload of Covid-19, the latest Zika outbreak has overstretched the health machinery.

Medical experts said unlike Covid-19, Zika was not a major threat and it could be controlled with effective vector control programmes. The virus spreads mostly through mosquitoes but can also be transmitted through casual sex, however, the fatality rate was very low and only one in five develops symptoms, they said.

The main symptoms of the disease, first identified in monkeys in Uganda in 1947 and among humans in Nigeria in 1954, include joint pain, fever and headache. In May 2015, it was reported in Brazil, where it spread rapidly. The virus can cause a shrunken brain in children and a rare auto-immune disease called Guillain-Barre syndrome, experts said. They add that it was first reported in the country in Gujarat in 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant Luna gives cameraperson a little fright in adorable video. Watch

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch

Swiggy’s ‘growing up is realising that’ tweet is getting amazing replies

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP