2 nabbed in 72-lakh bribery case involving DGMS official: CBI

The CBI apprehended two men on Sunday in connection with a ₹72-lakh bribery case allegedly involving Arvind Kumar, Deputy Director General at the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), for influencing the members of the interview board to ensure the qualification of favoured candidates, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) laid a trap at Bihar's Lakhisarai and nabbed Triloki Nath Singh and Kailash Mandal, a relative of Kumar, who was allegedly receiving ₹35 lakh on behalf of the accused officer as the first installment of the bribe amount, they added.

It is alleged that Kumar, Deputy Director General (Central Zone), DGMS, had hatched a conspiracy with Singh and others for favouring some of the candidates appearing in the oral examination after qualifying in the computer-based examinations for manager's, certificate of competency (restricted and unrestricted), conducted by the DGMS, the officials said.

They allegedly conspired to manipulate and influence the interview board members for a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh per candidate, totalling ₹72 lakh for 48 candidates referred through Singh and others, the officials added.

The oral examination was conducted by the DGMS between March 8 and March 20.

"It was further alleged that the Deputy Director General (Central Zone) had got the 48 candidates qualified in the said interview, who were referred to him by the said private person (Singh). It was alleged that the said amount was to be delivered in two installments to another private person (Mandal) at Lakhisarai (Bihar)," CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said in a statement.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused persons while exchanging the first installment of the alleged bribe amount of ₹35 lakh. Searches are being conducted at 12 locations, including Lakhisarai, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Nagpur, Udaipur, Shahdol, Hyderabad and Bilaspur, which have led to the recovery of incriminating documents, articles etc.," he added.

