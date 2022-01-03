2 SpiceJet pilots temporarily suspended for taking off without ATC nod

Two SpiceJet pilots have been temporarily suspended by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for taking off from Gujarat’s Rajkot without the mandatory clearance from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) on December 30, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The pilots of Rajkot-Delhi flight have been off-rostered pending an inquiry into the lapse, by the aviation regulator, they added.

“The crew has been off rostered, meaning they will not be allowed to fly till the enquiry is over and appropriate enforcement action taken if required,” a DGCA official said on condition of anonymity.

According to officials, the two pilots onboard flight no SG-3703 took off from Gujarat at around 9.30 am on December 30 without taking the requisite clearance from the ATC. The flight landed in Delhi at 11.15 am.

As per standard operating procedures (SOPs), an aircraft has to take multiple permissions from ATC before taking off from an airport. It needs to take permission to push back from the aircraft stand. Then, it has to take permission before starting the engines. Then, it has to take permission to stand in the line up, and then a final permission is given for take off.

“An enquiry is being held to ascertain the reasons for the lapse and based on the outcome, appropriate action shall be taken against those found irresponsible,” DGCA director general Arun Kumar said.

“Pilots have been off rostered pending an inquiry,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said, seeking anonymity.