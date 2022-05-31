Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 terrorists gunned down in J&K; one of them linked to civilian killings

The encounter started at around 5:40 pm in the Rajpora area on Monday but stretched late into the night. The police and security forces were still at the site as the search operation was on.
Security personnel patol at the encounter site where two militants were killed, at Gundipora, in Pulwama.(ANI)
Updated on May 31, 2022 07:35 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Two terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the Pulwama district's Awantipora area of Jammu and Kashmir. In the search operation that followed, the police said it recovered "incriminating materials including two AK-47 rifles" from the terrorists. One of the two terrorists shot dead was involved in two civilian killings - a woman and a government employee - the police has said.

The encounter started at around 5:40 pm in the Rajpora area on Monday but stretched late into the night. The police and security forces were still at the site as the search operation was on.

According to the information tweeted by the police, both of them are locals. They have been identified as Shahid Rather, resident of Tral town in Pulwama and Umar Yousuf, resident of Shopian district.

"Terrorist Shahid was involved in killing of a woman Shakeela of Aripal and a government employee Javid Ahmed of Lurgam," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir.

In April 2021, 35-year-old Shakeela Banu succumbed to her bullet injuries in Pulwama that she sustained during a terrorist attack. Ahmed who used to work as peon in a local government school, also lost his life last year after being shot by terrorists.

(With PTI inputs)

