e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district

2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district

A joint operation of the security forces was launched yesterday evening based on police inputs. Kashmir Zone Police said that the encounter was underway.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2020 08:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in Chingam area of Kulgam district
An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in Chingam area of Kulgam district(ANI photo)
         

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.

“Kulgam Encounter Update: 2 unidentified terrorists killed. Operation in progress,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Based on inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Friday night. The operation is now over, a police official said, adding that the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a security forces party, who retaliated.

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists is being ascertained, he added.

On October 7, three terrorists were killed by the security forces in an encounter in the Sugan Zainapora area of Shopian district.In a similar incident, two terrorists were killed in the Samboora area of Awantipora district on September 27.

tags
top news
Active cases in India fall to nearly 13% of total Covid-19 caseload
Active cases in India fall to nearly 13% of total Covid-19 caseload
Oct 15 US presidential debate cancelled after Trump snubs virtual invite
Oct 15 US presidential debate cancelled after Trump snubs virtual invite
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
Booking, cancellation of rail tickets allowed till 5 minutes before departure from today
Booking, cancellation of rail tickets allowed till 5 minutes before departure from today
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
‘Tejashwi stabbed me in the back, Shah offered me a balm’: VIP chief Sahni
‘Tejashwi stabbed me in the back, Shah offered me a balm’: VIP chief Sahni
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In