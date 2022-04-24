Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 Ukrainians held in Assam members of international gang: Cops

According to the police, Trishchynskyi Volodymyr (39) and Nazari Vozniuk (21) were apprehended on board the Tripura Sundari Express at Badarpur railway station in Karimganj on Thursday night.
Two Ukrainians Trishchynskyi Volodymyr (39) and Nazari Vozniuk (21) were nabbed in Assam's Karimganj.
Published on Apr 24, 2022
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar

Two Ukrainian nationals, who were arrested in Assam’s Karimganj for travelling without documents, are members of an international criminal gang and they entered India illegally from Bangladesh, police said on Saturday.

An official from Government Railway Police (GRP) said the accused took help of a broker in crossing the India-Bangladesh international border through Akhaura near Agartala. The two were convicted by a Bangladeshi court for ATM frauds. They were arrested in June 2019 and released on bail in January 2021, police said. They were produced before a court in Karimganj (on Friday) and remanded to the GRP’s custody for seven days.

