Home / India News / 20 years of 2001 Parliament attack: PM Modi, President Kovind pay tributes
  • Five heavily armed terrorists stormed inside the Parliament complex and opened fire indiscriminately on December 13, 2001, killing as many as 14 people, mostly security forces personnel and a civilian.
Policemen stand guard outside the Parliament building in New Delhi on December 13, 2001. (Reuters file photo)
Updated on Dec 13, 2021 09:32 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers on Monday paid tribute to people who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack for their "service to the nation and supreme sacrifice."

"I pay homage to brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world’s largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice,” President Kovind wrote on Twitter.

"I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen," tweeted PM Modi.

 

Union minister for home affairs Amit Shah also saluted the courage of the soldiers and said, "Your unparalleled valour and sacrifice will always inspire us to serve the nation."

"I salute the courage and valour of all the soldiers, who made their supreme sacrifice to protect the temple of Indian democracy - Parliament House - in the cowardly terrorist attack," he tweeted in Hindi.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said, "the nation will remain grateful for their courage and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty." "My tributes to those brave security personnel who sacrificed their lives during the attack on the Parliament House in 2001," Singh also wrote on Twitter.

The attack took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned and about 100 members were present in the building.

Monday, December 13, 2021
