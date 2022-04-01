20 yrs later, then-juvenile convicted in Gulbarg case

Twenty years later, the man who was a juvenile (aged 15) years at the time of the Gulbarg massacre, has been convicted for his role in the rioting incident at a housing society in Ahmedabad’s Meghaninagar area where 69 persons, including a Congress MP, were killed.

Principal magistrate of Juvenile Justice Board D A Jhadav also slapped a fine of ₹15,000 on the accused after the court found that he was a part of the mob that led the attack at Gulbarg Housing Society where Congress MP Ehsan Jafri was also among those killed.

The fine amount will be deposited in a children’s welfare fund.

The convict will have to carry out community service at the civil hospital at Asarwa for three months. The probation officers will keep a watch and report to the court on whether the convicted is involved in any illegal activity or not.

When the SIT investigation began in 2008, he was 21 years. He is now about 35 years of age and has children.

In all, four juveniles were accused in the case. The three others have been acquitted as the court did not find any evidence against them.