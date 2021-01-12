IND USA
200 liters of country liquor destroyed in Andhra's Krishna

PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Liquor bottles being carried in a gunny bag for illegal sale in Bihar. Police seized it showing how the bootleggers are adopting new methods to smuggle liqour for sale in dry Bihar India on Sunday Jan 13,2019.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police on Tuesday destroyed 200 liters of country liquor and 600 liters of jaggery wash at Pedana Mandal in Krishna district of Karnataka, informed the police.

"We held cordon and search operation in Pedana Mandal with 140 police personnel. We found that country liquor is being made in at GT Palm and Kakarlamudi villages," informed SEB Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vakul Jindal.

"We have destroyed 200 liters of country liquor and 600 liters of Jaggery wash. We have seized 5kg Ammonia and 50 kg black jaggery and two gas stoves. We will file cases on the accused and will send them to remand. Stern action will be taken on those who continue such offenses," he added.

Jindal also informed that there is no permission for cockfights or card games during the Sankranti festival and requested people to celebrate the festival at home.

