2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 convicts sentenced to death

AHMEDABAD: A special court on Friday sentenced 38 people to death days after they were convicted of their role in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts, which claimed 56 lives and left over 200 injured. Eleven other convicts were given life imprisonment until their death.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Special judge A R Patel on February 8 acquitted 28 accused while holding 49 guilty. About 80 people faced the trial in the case that lasted for about 13 years.

The prosecution on February 14 concluded the arguments on the quantum of sentence for the 49 convicts.

The court convicted the 49 under the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act, and Damage to Public Property Act. They faced murder, attempt to murder, and criminal conspiracy charges.

As many as 22 bombs went off in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, at multiple locations, including the trauma centre of a hospital, where some of the injured were taken for treatment.

The Gujarat Police said a nationwide network of radical elements were involved in the blasts and that they were associated with the Indian Mujahideen, a faction of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prosecution examined over 1,100 witnesses in this case. They included 26 witnesses, whose identities were concealed for their safety.

The special court conducted the trial after merging 35 different cases registered against the accused in Ahmedabad and Surat. The cases were lodged in Ahmedabad for the bomb blasts and in Surat, where bombs were recovered

Legal experts said the death sentences can only be executed after the high court confirms the sentencing.